STAR Transit
Kim Britton, Chief Communications Officer
469-474-2371, kbritton@STARtransit.org
www.STARtransit.org
STAR Transit continues to expand; adds fixed route and
on demand services in DeSoto
Ride FREE until May 31
Terrell, TX – With the support of the DeSoto City Council and the Regional Transportation Council, STAR Transit is now serving the City of DeSoto, continuing to support smaller communities south of Dallas. On Monday (April 23), STAR Transit will begin operating commuter Route 501. In addition, the on-demand, curb-to-curb service initiated earlier this month expands its hours, effective May 1.
“We are pleased to offer DeSoto residents transit services that not only help them connect with where they want to go but also are convenient and affordable,” said Omega Hawkins, Executive Director. “STAR Transit is proud to be the fourth largest transit agency in Greater North Texas. Our mission is one of service.”
Curtistene S. McCowan, City of DeSoto Mayor, is pleased this new program will contribute to the quality of life for her residents. “I am proud our city leadership has listened to both the citizens and business leaders and recognized the need to provide transportation services that provide access to jobs, school, medical appointments, social events or for numerous other purposes,” McCowan said. “Enjoy the ride.”
Route 501 will serve the City of DeSoto, including area industrial parks with stops located at the Kohl’s e-Fulfillment Center and Wal-Mart Distribution. The route also accesses Methodist Charlton Medical Center and the UNT Dallas Station on the DART Rail Blue Line. Adding this service further connects DeSoto to cities located in the inland port area with transfer points at The Crossing Shopping Center and the UNT Dallas Station on the Hutchins Shuttle Route 401.
Hours for Route 501 are Monday – Friday, 4:45 am – 9:36 am and 2:45 pm – 6:36 pm. The fare is $1.00 each way but citizens can ride FREE until May 31. After May 31, qualified seniors, veterans and disabled riders may continue to ride the fixed route free. For more information on the qualification process, contact the Mobility Management Department at 877-631-5278. Temporary signs will designate bus stops.
Starting May 1, the on-demand service hours will be 6:00 am – 6:00 pm. Fares range from $1.00 and $12.00 and trips are calculated by the direct travel distance from origin to destination. It does not include intercept pickups or drop-offs and measures distance based on fastest, most efficient street routing. Area residents will be able to go anywhere in STAR Transit’s service area, which includes Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite and Hutchins. Rides into Dallas County and Ellis County will be available for non-emergency medical appointments. All trips are based on availability.
Based on Shortest Distance
Age 60+ Veteran
Disabled
General Population
Any trip 5 miles or less
$1.00
$2.00
More than 5 miles/less than 10
$2.00
$4.00
More than 10 miles/less than 15
$3.00
$6.00
More than 15 miles/less than 20
$4.00
$8.00
More than 20 miles/less than 25
$5.00
$10.00
More than 25 miles
$6.00
$12.00
For more information about STAR Transit and the DeSoto services, visit www.STARtransit.org or call 877-631-5278 during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.
Route 51 Map